Ex-Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy says he is in race for CM post

Hyderabad, Dec 5 (PTI) Former Telangana Congress president and MLA-elect N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday said is in the race for the chief minister's post.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Reddy said he is well qualified for the job being a seven-time MLA and a staunch loyalist of the Congress party besides having a “good track record” of having served in the armed forces.

"I worked in the Indian armed forces before joining politics. I have a good track record. I hope that they will examine my name also (for the CM post). I was also PCC president and also minister in the United Andhra Pradesh," he said when asked if he was in the race for the CM post.

He, however, said he will abide by the decision of the party’s senior leadership.

A meeting of the newly-elected Congress MLAs in Telangana on Monday resolved to authorise Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to appoint the leader of the Congress Legislature Party.

The party sources said the top leadership has zeroed in on the PCC chief Revnath Reddy for the top post of the state.