Ex-TMC minister Partha Chatterjee ‘shown arrest’ in fresh case

Kolkata, Oct 1 (PTI) Former Trinamool Congress minister Partha Chatterjee, who is currently in judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case, was “shown arrest” by CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the recruitment in primary schools during a hearing in a Kolkata court.

The development came hours after the Supreme Court issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Chatterjee's bail plea filed in the money laundering case.

The judge of the City Sessions Court said that the CBI in its application stated that during its ongoing investigation, the agency found the involvement of the former education minister in the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of primary schools run by the state government.

Chatterjee's counsel opposed the arrest of his client in the primary recruitment corruption case.

The politician who has been unwell was present virtually during Tuesday's hearing along with the other accused Ayan Sil.

The ED had arrested Chatterjee in July 2022 in connection with the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) teacher recruitment scam. PTI SCH NN