Ex-TN Chief Minister MGR's birth anniversary celebrated

Chennai, Jan 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Ministers and AIADMK leaders paid tributes on Wednesday to former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran on his 107th birth anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said MGR left a lasting impact on the state's growth and development. On X, the Prime Minister said,"...As a leader and chief minister, he worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people, leaving a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu's growth and development. His work continues to inspire us." AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami cut a 107 kg cake at the party headquarters here and distributed it to party workers and office-bearers.

Marking the occasion, Palaniswami, the leader of opposition, presided over an 'Annadhanam' programme and distributed welfare assistance to beneficiaries. He hoisted the party flag and garlanded the statues of AIADMK founder MGR and late party supremo J Jayalalithaa.

Ministers (MSME) T M Anbarasan and PK Sekbar Babu (HR & CE), Chennai Mayor R Priya and senior government officials paid floral tributes to a decorated portrait of the late leader here, which was placed close to a life size statue of the former CM, on the premises of the state-run Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University.

Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Jayalalithaa's confidante V K Sasikala, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief TTV Dhinakaran were among others who paid rich tributes. In Puducherry, Chief Minister N Rangasamy garlanded the statue of the founder of AIADMK on the occasion today.

Speaker of the territorial Assembly R Selvam, Ministers and legislators of Puducherry were among those who paid tributes at the statue in Orleanpet near Puducherry. PTI VGN COR SDP VGN ROH