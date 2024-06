Chennai, Jun 4 (PTI) Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam is trailing behind IUML candidate and sitting MP Navaskani K in Ramanathapuram Parliamentary constituency, as per the latest trends, the election commission said.

Panneerselvam, expelled from the AIADMK, aligned with the BJP and contested as an independent.

He secured 94,404 votes, about 68,020 votes less than Navaskani, contesting in alliance with the DMK, who obtained 1,62,424 votes. PTI JSP ROH