Ex-Union minister Ashwani Kumar to attend jurist Badinter's ‘Pantheonisation ceremony' in Paris

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Former Union Minister for Law and Justice Ashwani Kumar has been invited by French President Emmanuel Macron to the 'Pantheonisation ceremony' of distinguished jurist Robert Badinter in Paris on October 9.

Kumar has thanked the French President for his invitation and will attend the ceremony.

Badinter, a distinguished jurist, humanist, the French minister for Justice under President Mitterrand and later President of France’s Constitutional Council, has been accorded the exceptional honour of Pantheonisation (given his final resting place at the Pantheon in Paris).

The Pantheonisation ceremony, presided over by the President of France, is an exceptional honour reserved for the most distinguished French citizens.

Badinter was a crusader for the abolition of capital punishment and succeeded in the abolition of capital punishment in France.

Kumar has in the past served as President of the Indo-French Parliamentary Friendship Group. PTI SKC NB