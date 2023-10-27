Ex-Union minister Babanrao Dhakne passes away

Mumbai, Oct 27 (PTI) Former Union minister Babanrao Dhakne passed away after brief illness, family sources said on Friday.

Dhakne ( 86), who was undergoing treatment for pneumonia at a private hospital at Ahmednagar, breathed his last there on Thursday night.

His last rites will be held at his native village Pagori Pimpalgaon in Pathardi tehsil of Ahmednagar district on Saturday, the sources said.

Dhakne was minister of state for energy in the Union government led by Chandra Shekhar. He was also a minister in the Maharashtra government and handled portfolios like public works and rural development.

A former state unit president of Janata Dal, Dhakne was also leader of opposition in state assembly and deputy speaker of the House. PTI VT VT