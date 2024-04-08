Advertisment
Ex-Union minister Birender Singh quits BJP, to join Cong on Tuesday

Chandigarh: Former Union minister Birender Singh on Monday said he has quit the BJP and will be joining the Congress, the move coming almost a month after his son Brijender Singh joined the grand old party.

Birender Singh's wife and former BJP MLA from Haryana Prem Lata also quit the BJP.

Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, Birender Singh said, "I have resigned from the primary membership of the BJP and sent my resignation to party chief J P Nadda. My wife Prem Lata, who remained MLA from 2014-2019, has also quit the party. Tomorrow, we will join the Congress."

Birender Singh had joined the BJP nearly 10 years ago after an over four-decade-long stint with the Congress.

After his son joined the Congress on March 10, there was speculation that Birender Singh would follow suit.

