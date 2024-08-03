Ex-Union minister demands white paper on tribal land in Jharkhand's Santhal Pargana

Jamshedpur, Aug 3 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Arjuna Munda demanded that the Jharkhand government should protect tribal land in the Santal Pargana region of the state under the provisions of the Constitution.

Referring to the recent clashes between tribals and "Bangladeshi intruders" over alleged land grabbing at Gopinathpur of Pakur district, the former union tribal affairs minister asserted that the community was facing a dual attack.

He claimed that while tribal families were losing their daughters on one hand, their land was being grabbed on the other.

The former chief minister indicated that alleged Bangladeshi infiltrators were marrying tribal women.

Such activities were taking place not only in Pakur but several other districts of the Santal Pargana region of the state, he alleged.

Besides, a large part of the region has experienced change in its demography due to such activities, Munda claimed.

He emphasised that the state government should pay special attention to it and protect tribal land under the framework of the Constitution. PTI BS NN