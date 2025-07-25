Ex-union minister Gajapathi Raju to be sworn in as Goa guv tomorrow

Panaji, Jul 25 (PTI) Former Union minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju will be sworn in as the new governor of Goa on Saturday in a function at Raj Bhavan, an official said on Friday.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 11.30 am, and several dignitaries, including Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, are expected to be present, a state government spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, a warm farewell was accorded to the outgoing Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Thursday.

Pillai attended a ceremony at the new Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan, during which he distributed financial aid from the discretionary funds to 38 cancer and dialysis patients.

Speaking on the occasion, Sawant said Pillai made the Raj Bhavan accessible to the people of Goa, and he thanked him for the support he extended to run the State effectively. PTI RPS ARU