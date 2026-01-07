Ex-Union minister Kabindra Purkayastha strived for Assam's progress: President Murmu

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday offered condolences over the death of former Union minister Kabindra Purkayastha and said he strived for the progress of Assam.

Purkayastha (94), a veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, was the Union minister of state for communications during the first government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee during 1998-99.

"Saddened by the passing of senior leader Shri Kabindra Purkayastha Ji. As a Member of Parliament and Union Minister, Shri Purkayastha served the people with dedication and integrity. He strived for progress of Assam. My heartfelt condolences to his family members and admirers," Murmu said in a post on X. PTI AKV RC