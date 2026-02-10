Ex-Union minister Narayan Rane admitted to Mumbai hospital

Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) Former Union Minister and BJP MP Narayan Rane was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday after he complained of uneasiness, sources said.

Rane, 73, was moved to Jaslok Hospital in the afternoon, where doctors, after an initial check-up, recommended his admission for further treatment, sources said.

The hospital has not yet issued any health bulletin.

The Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg MP has significantly reduced his public appearances since he won the Lok Sabha election.

Last month, he had dropped retirement hints by claiming he had now "decided to sit at home" and look after his family's business interests. PTI ND NSK