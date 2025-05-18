Ex-Union minister RCP Singh joins Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party

Patna: Former Union minister RCP Singh on Sunday joined Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party in Bihar, where assembly elections are due later this year.

Singh also announced the merger of his 'Aap Sabki Awaz' with the Jan Suraaj Party.

The bureaucrat-turned-politician had floated his own party in November 2024.

He joined the Jan Suraaj Party in the presence of its founder Prashant Kishor.

“Both of us will work together to make Bihar a developed state," Singh said at a function here.

Hailing from Nalanda, the hometown of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Singh was an Uttar Pradesh cadre IAS officer, and on central deputation, he first came in contact with Kumar when the JD(U) chief was the railway minister in 1999.

After assuming power in Bihar in 2005, Kumar, who was visibly impressed with the administrative acumen of Singh, persuaded him to come to Bihar as his principal secretary.

In 2010, Singh took voluntary retirement and joined Kumar's JD(U), which helped him enjoy two consecutive terms in the Rajya Sabha.

Later, he was also appointed as JD(U)’s national president.

However, in 2021, his induction into the Union Cabinet did not go down well with Kumar. Singh had stepped down as national president of JD(U) and was denied another Rajya Sabha term a year later.

Later, Singh joined the BJP in 2023 after leaving the JD(U).