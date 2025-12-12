Ex-Union minister Shivraj Patil passes away; funeral on Saturday

Latur, Dec 12 (PTI) Veteran Congressman and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil passed away at his home town Latur in Maharashtra on Friday morning, family sources said.

Patil, 90, passed away at his residence ‘Devghar’ after a brief illness, they said, adding that his funeral will be held on Saturday.

Patil is survived by his son Shailesh Patil, daughter-in-law Archana, who unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls last year on a BJP ticket against Congress’ Amit Deshmukh from Latur city, and two granddaughters.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and many others offered condolences and paid tributes to Patil.

Born on October 12, 1935, Patil began his political journey as the president of Latur municipality between 1966 and 1970 and was subsequently elected as an MLA for two terms. He held key posts in the Maharashtra assembly, including Deputy Speaker and Speaker, between 1977 and 1979.

He then went on to win the Latur Lok Sabha seat seven times and was the 10th Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 1991 to 1996. He lost to BJP’s Rupatai Patil Nilangekar in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections. He was also a Rajya Sabha member.

The Congress leader held several Union portfolios, including Defence, Commerce, and Science and Technology. Patil was the Union Home Minister from 2004 to 2008, when he resigned after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Patil was the Governor of Punjab and also served as Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh from 2010 to 2015.

Patil had faced backlash for appearing in three different suits on the night of the 26/11 attacks. Defending himself, he had said that people should criticise policy, not clothes.

In 2022, speaking at a book launch, he courted controversy for claiming that the concept of "jihad" was present not just in Islam but also in the Bhagavad Gita and Christianity.

In March 2025, he had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi with his family.

Calling Patil a distinguished parliamentarian and statesman, Fadnavis said his demise was deeply saddening.

Patil served in several key roles, leaving an indelible mark through his exemplary public service, said Fadnavis. As Speaker of the Lok Sabha, he initiated and supported several innovative parliamentary practices, earning respect across the political spectrum, said the CM.

“Renowned for his integrity, deep knowledge and firm leadership, Patil commanded a place of esteem in Indian politics. His death has created a void in the country’s political and social leadership,” he added.

Sharad Pawar said Patil played a significant role in the politics of both Maharashtra and the nation, harmoniously blending the Congress ideology with his unwavering commitment to resolving people’s issues. “In every position he held, his work consistently reflected justice for the common man,” said the NCP (SP) chief.

Former CM Ashok Chavan, who hails from neighbouring Nanded, described Patil as a “guiding figure, like a father”. “For me, the death of Shivraj Patil Chakurkar is a great personal loss. He shared a brotherly bond with (my father) Dr Shankarrao Chavan, and for many years, our families have shared a deep relationship,” he said.

In Patil’s death, the country has lost a cultured and scholarly personality, Ajit Pawar said, calling the Congress leader a “symbol of simplicity and ethical conduct”.

Highlighting Patil’s initiatives during his stint as the Lok Sabha Speaker, Pawar said he pushed for modernisation and computerisation of the House. “The Outstanding Parliamentarian Award was also started during his tenure,” said Pawar in a statement.

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule mourned Patil’s death, saying his passing marks the loss of a leader with vast parliamentary experience. Latur MLA Amit Deshmukh also offered his tributes to Patil.

Known for his dignified conduct, he never indulged in personal attacks, neither in public speeches nor in private conversations, said a Congress leader.

Patil was also known for his vast reading, meticulous study, and articulate presentation. His command over Marathi, English, and Hindi, along with his exceptional grasp of constitutional matters, made him a much-respected parliamentarian of his time, added the party leader. PTI COR MR VT NR