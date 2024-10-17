Ex-Union minister V K Singh's daughter files FIR against bizman alleging Rs 3.5-Cr fraud

Ghaziabad (UP), Oct 16 (PTI) Yogja Singh, the daughter of former Union minister and BJP leader General (retd) V K Singh, has filed an FIR at the Kavinagar police station here accusing a local businessman named Anand Prakash of committing a fraud amounting to approximately Rs 3.5 crore.

Advertisment

"In her complaint, Yogja Singh claimed that she entered into an agreement to purchase a house at Rajnagar Colony for Rs 5.5 crore. But despite the payment of Rs 3.5 crore, the seller failed to finalise the sales deed. The agreement was made in 2014, and she subsequently provided additional funds via cheque for the property's renovation," Assistant Commissioner of Police Abhishek Srivastav said.

The former Army chief's daughter claimed in her complaint that in August this year, Anand Prakash sent her a notice based on false information.

In her response, she accused Prakash of attempting to misappropriate the funds she had given to him.

Advertisment

"She also alleged that Prakash fabricated a receipt to support an eviction suit against her, and that she found out that a loan had been taken against the house with efforts underway to increase the loan amount," the ACP said, adding that an investigation is underway based on the allegations levelled in the FIR.

On September 29, Kavinagar police arrested a YouTube channel owner named Ran Singh following a complaint filed against him and Prakash by V K Singh.

The channel reportedly published misleading information, falsely claiming that V K Singh had failed to pay rent for a property he occupied. PTI COR CDN ARI