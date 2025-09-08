Ex-UP Assembly LoP praises Nitin Gadkari, says Akhilesh Yadav's popularity rising among oppn

Ballia (UP), Sep 7 (PTI) Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Ram Govind Chaudhary on Monday praised Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, saying he has done the "best work" in the Modi government.

Chaudhary, a former cabinet minister in the Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav governments, claimed that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's popularity was rising in the country.

He also said that in the opposition Rahul Gandhi's popularity has grown, but people "are liking Akhilesh Yadav (more)".

"Except Gadkari's department, no development work is visible anywhere. Employment and development are only being shown in newspapers, channels and hoardings," he told mediapersons at his residence.

"Gadkari has done the best work in the Modi government. He also speaks the best. He does not speak anything hateful towards anyone, that is why he has been sidelined," he added.

A three-time Lok Sabha MP from Nagpur, Gadkari is the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways.

Chaudhary further said those who are "right in BJP are on the sidelines, while those who are wrong are in the main line (mainstream)".

He added that Gadkari's presence in the Cabinet was a "compulsion", claiming that without him "government would collapse".

The 72-year-old senior SP leader said "People in the country are liking Akhilesh Yadav and his popularity has increased. In the opposition Rahul Gandhi's popularity (too) has increased, but the public is liking Akhilesh Yadav (more)."