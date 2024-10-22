Ex-UP minister Kiranpal Singh passes away

Bulandshahr (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) Professor Kiranpal Singh (81), who was a cabinet minister in the Uttar Pradesh government led by Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, died in a Meerut hospital on Monday, family sources said.

The former minister was a resident of Dhameda Kirat village in Bulandshahr district and was currently in the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

In a post on X, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conveyed his sympathies to the grieving family and offered prayers for the departed soul, the state government said in a statement.

Singh had served as the basic education minister in Uttar Pradesh. He was currently a national secretary of the RLD, the statement added.

Singh had won the election from the Agouta Assembly seat here five times. He first won the poll contest in 1980. After delimitation in 2009, the Agouta seat was merged with the Bulandshahr Sadar seat.

The body was brought to Singh's home, where a large number of people, including public representatives, paid tributes to him. Subsequently, the body was taken to his native village where he was cremated with state honours. PTI COR NAV RC