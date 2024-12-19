Ex-VC objects to RSS event at Gujarat Vidyapith

Ahmedabad, Dec 19 (PTI) Gandhian scholar and a former Vice Chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapith, Sudarshan Iyenger, has objected to an upcoming event of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at Gujarat Vidyapith here.

Advertisment

While Iyengar claimed that the right-wing organisation chose the venue to show its dominance, the RSS said the subjects to be discussed at the event were aligned with Mahatma Gandhi's ideology.

The varsity, on the other hand, said it rents out a part of its premises for events, and it has nothing to do with events organised by outside organisations.

Gujarat Vidyapith, located in Ahmedabad city, was set up by Mahatma Gandhi in 1920 and has the status of deemed university.

Advertisment

On December 22, the Gujarat RSS has organised `Sajjan Shakti Sangam' where prominent citizens from different walks of life will gather at Gujarat Vidyapith to deliberate on social harmony, environmental conservation and use of locally made products, among other topics.

Iyenger said having an RSS event at Gujarat Vidyapith was "not proper".

"It is a known fact that the ideology of RSS is totally opposite to the Gandhian philosophy. There are many places where the RSS could have organised this event. Yet, just to prove that Gujarat Vidyapith is now under their dominance, they are organising this event in this institute founded by Gandhi ji," he told PTI when contacted for a comment on the row.

Advertisment

Iyenger was vice chancellor of the Vidyapith from 2005 to 2014. He also served as a trustee of the institution from 2000 to 2022.

No RSS event was held on the varsity premises during his tenure as trustee and VC, he further said.

"Is it that the RSS will now start following Gandhi ji's ideology by organising its event at the Vidyapith? It does not seem so. It is evident they want to prove their dominance by way of this event," said Iyenger.

Advertisment

In a statement, the university said the premises are rented out to outsiders for social and academic activities.

"The university is not associated with the events organised on its premises by outsiders," it added.

State RSS spokesperson Vijay Thakar said it was an unnecessary controversy.

Advertisment

"On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of RSS, we are organising such events in every district. We had organised such events at many places and the Vidyapith is like any other venue. In the past, we had organised an event at a cafe run by Navajivan Trust, which was also founded by Gandhi ji," he noted.

"The subjects on which deliberations will take place at the event are in line with Mahatma Gandhi's ideology, such as social harmony and encouraging the use of domestic or Swadeshi products. So how is this event against Gandhi ji's values?" he added. PTI PJT PD KRK