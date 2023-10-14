Ex-village head among six booked in Gurugram in land encroachment case

Gurugram, Oct 14 (PTI) Six people, including a former village head, have been booked here for allegedly encroaching on three vacant plots, and thrashing and molesting the plot owners, police said on Saturday.

The FIR in the matter was registered on Friday and three of the accused were arrested on Saturday, they said.

According to a complaint filed by Mam Chand, a resident of Bank Colony in Hisar, he had purchased a 200 square yard plot in the new Palam Vihar area in 2019. Two adjoining plots are owned by Om Parkash Gupta and Seema Kharu. All three plots had been vacant for a long time, police said.

On October 8, Chand received information that Beer Singh alias Beeru sarpanch and his accomplices were erecting boundary walls around his plot and those owned by Gupta and Kharu, police said.

When Chand and the other plot owners opposed this, the accused thrashed them and molested Kharu, they said.

After investigation, an FIR was registered against Singh, Rambir, Krishan and Jitender of Bajghera village, and Deepak and Pradeep of Jharsa village under sections 323 (causing hurt), 354 (molestation), 447 (criminal trespass), 448 (house trespass), 509/511 (attempt to insult the modesty of a woman), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Bajghera police station, they said.

"Three of the six accused have been arrested. Further investigation is underway and action will be taken as per law," said Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shiv Archan.

On Saturday, hundreds of Singh's supporters surrounded Bajghera police station, alleging that the station house officer misbehaved with him and demanded that the SHO be suspended.

After the protest, ACP Archan assured Singh that the allegations against the SHO will be probed.

When asked about the protest, Archan said Singh and his followers are trying to build pressure on police. PTI COR DIV DIV