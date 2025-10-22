Ex-village head lynched in UP over old poll rivalry; family protests with body at police station

Etah (UP), Oct 22 (PTI) Tension gripped Vijaypur Devpur in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district on Wednesday after a 70-year-old former village head was beaten to death in public, allegedly over an old panchayat election rivalry.

The incident led to a protest at the village, with locals and family members keeping the body at the Aliganj police station for over two hours, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.

According to police, the victim, Jai Singh, had served as gram pradhan in 1990, 2000 and 2016. He was allegedly attacked with bricks and sticks by the supporters of the current village head, Amit Fauji, while returning home on a motorcycle, police said.

Preliminary investigation suggests the assault was linked to a dispute over soil being lifted from a plot belonging to Singh's son-in-law, Netrapal Fauji, they said.

The argument escalated, and members of the rival faction allegedly surrounded Singh and beat him to death, a police official said.

The victim was taken to the Aliganj Community Health Centre, where doctors declared him dead.

Following the incident, angry villagers staged a sit-in at the police station, prompting senior officials, including SDM Jagmohan Gupta, Circle Officer of Aliganj Nitesh Garg, and MLA Satyapal Singh Rathore, to rush to the spot and pacify the crowd, according to police.

The victim's son, Sarvesh, accused Amit, Shyam Singh and Premsingh of carrying out the fatal attack. Police said both groups had a history of rivalry dating back to the 2021 panchayat elections, which had seen violence and stone-pelting, they said.

Garg said an FIR has been registered based on the family's complaint, and multiple teams have been deployed to trace and arrest the accused. PTI COR KIS NSD NSD