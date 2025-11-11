Ex-VP Dhankhar to address book launch in Bhopal on November 21

Bhopal, Nov 10 (PTI) Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar will address a book launch of an RSS leader in Bhopal on November 21, the organisers of the event said on Tuesday.

This is likely to be Dhankhar's first public address after resigning from the post of vice president in July. He was previously seen at the swearing-in ceremony of Vice President C P Radhakrishnan.

Dhankhar will be the keynote speaker at the launch of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya's book "Hum Aur Yeh Vishwa", on November 21 at Ravindra Bhavan, Suruchi Prakashan President Rajiv Tuli told PTI.

He said that Riteshwar Ji Maharaj, the head priest of Anandam in Vrindavan-Mathura, will also attend the event.

Dhankhar abruptly resigned from his post on July 21, citing health reasons and has not made a public appearance, apart from attending Radhakrishnan's swearing-in ceremony on September 12.

The Congress has been questioning Dhankhar's sudden resignation. The Opposition party last month pointed out that Dhankhar deserved a farewell function, like all his predecessors, but it has not happened. PTI MAS ARU