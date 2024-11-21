Ex-VP Venkaiah Naidu inaugurates exhibition as part of LokManthan event

Hyderabad, Nov 21 (PTI) Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday inaugurated an exhibition here organised as part of LokManthan-2024, a colloquium of "nationalist thinkers".

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said the underlying idea of this event is to decolonise the minds of Indians and to foster a sense of pride and commitment to Bharatiya intellectual discourse, culture, heritage, music and dance. "That is the purpose of this programme. It's a noble idea behind the programme," he said.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy was also present.

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate LokManthan-2024 on November 22.

Organised by Prajna Pravah, an organisation of 'nation-first' intellectuals, researchers, and academicians, the event will feature debates on various topics as well as cultural programmes.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and other dignitaries are also expected to attend the event to be held till November 24.

Delegates from foreign countries, including groups that follow pre-Abrahamic traditions, will also participate and perform cultural dances and other exhibitions. The Yazidis, who faced attacks by ISIS, are also expected to attend the conference, the organisers said.

LokManthan, a biennial event, was previously held in Bhopal, Ranchi, and Guwahati, starting in 2016. PTI VVK GDK VVK ROH