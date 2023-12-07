Ex-VP Venkaiah Naidu, Union Minister Kishan Reddy, superstar Chiranjeevi congratulate Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Dec 7 (PTI) Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy and superstar Chiranjeevi on Thursday congratulated A Revanth Reddy who took over as the new chief minister of Telangana.

In a post on X, Venkaiah Naidu wished that Revanth Reddy governs the state as per the aspirations of Telangana people and with the goal of development.

Kishan Reddy said on X: "Congratulations to Shri Revanth Reddy Garu on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana and to all the ministers who were sworn in today." Congratulating Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and the ministers who took oath on Thursday, BRS MLA and former finance minister T Harish Rao wished that the Congress government should work towards implementation of its election promises.

Chiranjeevi hoped that the state will make rapid strides in development under the leadership of Revanth Reddy.

"Hearty Congratulations to Sri @revanth_anumula garu on being sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Telangana. May our state achieve greater growth and prosper further under your leadership!" he said.

He also congratulated deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, all the new ministers and Congress MLAs. PTI SJR VVK SJR SS