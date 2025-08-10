Ex-VP Venkaiah Naidu visits RSS' new office in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday visited the new RSS office at Keshav Kunj here and interacted with senior functionaries of the Sangh.

This is the first time Naidu visited the RSS' new office here after renovation and lauded the facilities there.

"Visited the newly-built RSS Office in Keshav Kunj, New Delhi with my friends, Shri Tummala Ranga Rao & Dr. Kamineni Srinivas, this morning and interacted with senior functionaries of the organisation," Naidu said in a post on X and also shared pictures of the visit.

"What is impressive about the building is the classical Indian architecture along with the modern facilities and amenities it provides," he said. PTI SKC KVK KVK