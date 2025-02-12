Exam centres with mass copying cases will be barred permanently: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said examination centres where mass copying for classes 10 and 12 board exams is reported will be barred permanently.

Meanwhile, 42 cases of copying were reported on the first day of the HSC examination for class 12, according to the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

Fadnavis directed officials to monitor sensitive examination centres through drones and video cameras. He directed the sacking of school employees or teachers if they were involved in facilitating copying.

This decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Fadnavis also interacted with all district collectors and police officials and took stock of the preparation for exams.

The chief minister said district collectors should form special squads which should reach examination centres an hour before the exam starts and wait until the answer sheets are submitted to the custodian.

Fadnavis said it is the joint responsibility of the district collector, superintendent of police, and chief executive officer of the Zilla parishad to prevent copying in exams. Similarly, in urban areas, it will be the responsibility of the municipal commissioner and police commissioner.

He also directed district collectors, superintendents of police and chief executive officers of Zilla Parishads to visit sensitive examination centres on the days when English, Maths, and Science papers are scheduled.

Class 12 exams commenced in 3,373 examination centres. The exams will continue till March 18.

Fadnavis further said any unauthorised person should not be allowed in 100 metres from the examination centre. The chief minister also directed that steps should be taken to ensure that students do not carry any material that can lead to copying in examinations.

It is also expected from the flying squad to effectively take steps to ensure copy-free examination, he said.

"42 cases of copying were reported on the first day of HSC examination," the State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education stated.

More than 15 lakh students appeared for the first paper, English, at more than 3,000 exam centres in the state.

HSC officials said out of 42 cases of copying (malpractices), 26 are reported from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, eight from Pune, three in Nashik, two each in Amaravati and Nagpur, and one in Latur.

Mumbai, Konkan, and Kolhapur registered zero cases of malpractice.

Meanwhile, a student appearing for the exam at a centre in Pune's Narhe area tried to jump from the second floor. He sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, officials said.