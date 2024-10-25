Exam for 111 posts in Rajasthan govt cancelled due to cheating by ultra-modern electronic devices

Jaipur, Oct 25 (PTI) The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has cancelled a competitive examination for recruitment to 111 senior posts of the Local Self Government Department following breach of confidentiality during the conduct of the test.

In the Revenue Officer Grade II and Executive Officer Class-IV Competitive Examination, 2022 conducted by the Commission on May 14 last year, 1,96,483 candidates had appeared for 111 posts.

Of them, a total of 311 candidates were included after the exam in the list issued for eligibility check and document verification.

There were incidents of cheating at examination centres at Bikaner and three FIRs were registered there on the day of the examination.

"It is clear from the FIRs and their challan reports that cheating took place at the examination centres through ultra-modern electronic devices. Regarding the complaints received, the Commission had written to SOG (Special Operations Group) and ATS (Anti-Terrorist Squad) on June 12 this year for investigation of the complaints," a release from the RPSC said.

On the candidates appearing suspicious in the document verification, the Commission also re-examined the documents of several candidates from August 2 to 8. It prepared an inquiry note and sent a report to Additional Director General, ATS and SOG for further investigation.

ADG ATS and SOG has informed the Commission that serious facts have come to light regarding the secrecy of the examination during the examination.

The SOG has also registered a case and several accused have been arrested.

"In view of all the above facts, the Commission found that during the conduct of the said examination, there was a complete lack of desired purity at some examination centres. After investigation of three cases registered regarding many candidates cheating with Bluetooth, it has become clear that the confidentiality of the exam has been violated," the Commission said.

"Therefore, the Commission has decided to cancel the Revenue Officer Grade I and Executive Officer Class-IV (Local Self Government Department) Competitive Examination, 2022 and conduct the examination of all the applied candidates again in the near future," it said. PTI SDA KSS KSS