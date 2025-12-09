Exam mafia held in Patna ahead of recruitment tests

Patna, Dec 9 (PTI) The Bihar Police on Tuesday arrested an exam mafia in Patna ahead of a couple of recruitment exams in the state, officials said.

Acting on specific intelligence, an Economic Offences Unit team arrested Sanjay Kumar Prabhat from Gola Road in Patna.

The EOU has launched an operation across Bihar targeting active examination syndicates in view of the upcoming exams.

The Driver Constable Recruitment Examination is scheduled on December 10, followed by the Enforcement Sub-Inspector (Transport Department) Examination organised by the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) on December 14.

According to a statement issued by Bihar police, "Prabhat admitted to earning large sums by leaking question papers of various competitive exams." He had reportedly been collecting admit cards and documents from aspirants, promising them success in upcoming examinations.

Prabhat has a long criminal history connected to exam paper leaks across states.

He was reportedly wanted in a case linked to the third phase of BPSC Teachers Recruitment Test question paper leak following the March 15, 2024, examination. He allegedly charged around Rs 1 lakh per candidate to provide them with leaked papers for the exam.

He is an active member of the Sanjeev Mukhia gang, which has been involved in multiple high-profile examination scams.

"He is an accused in the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TSEAMCET) 2016 case, which is being probed by Hyderabad CID, as well as the All India Pre-Medical Test 2016 paper leak case registered at Ramnagar police station in Nainital, Uttarakhand," the statement read. PTI SUK NN