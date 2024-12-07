Exam row: BPSC seeks action against misinformation mongers, FIR against social media handle

Patna, Dec 7 (PTI) The Bihar Public Service Commission on Saturday urged the Patna district administration to take strong action against those who had instigated aspirants to hold protests against an alleged change in rules for the upcoming examination by spreading “misinformation”.

The protesters were demanding that the BPSC preliminary examination be conducted on December 13 in the 'one shift, one paper' format, rather than using the 'normalisation of marks' process.

Normalisation equalises scores from examinations held in multiple shifts using a statistical formula. BPSC already said that no changes will be made in the examination process and the old system of 'one shift, one paper' format will be used.

BPSC Chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai expressed dismay over the turmoil that has erupted following rumours of a "normalisation" process that was met with much resentment.

"It is bizarre that there has been so much fuss over normalisation. No point in accepting the demand of protesters to give it in writing that there will be no normalization since it was never on the cards. I am also going to write to the district administration seeking action against those who had instigated the aspirants by spreading misinformation," he told PTI.

When the BPSC never said anything about conducting the December 13 exam through ‘normalisation process’, there is no point in giving a clarification, he said adding ‘people who are instigating students and spreading misinformation, must be identified by the district administration at the earliest’.

Protests were held in the state capital a day ago and the police rounded up many of them who staged demonstration in prohibited areas, even as social media remained abuzz with rumours that two popular teachers of the aspirants were arrested.

Police denied that the two – YouTuber ‘Khan Sir’ and Motiur Rahman Khan, known as Guru Rahman - were arrested.

‘Khan Sir’ has said he cannot disclose his real name because of certain rules of the institute with which he is associated.

Both Rahman and Khan have come out in support of the protesters, criticising the perceived lack of communication from BPSC and advocating for candidates' rights.

“We are with the students and will keep protesting until the commission tells us in writing that there will be no normalization,” Rahman told reporters on Friday.

Patna Police on Saturday dismissed rumours about the arrest of Khan, stating that he had come to a police station on his own accord to express solidarity with protesters detained over an “illegal demonstration” near the BPSC office on Friday.

The police on Saturday also registered a case against the social media handle 'Khan Global Studies' for allegedly spreading misinformation about his arrest.

SP Central Sweety Sahrawat told PTI: “Investigators will try to find out who all were involved behind spreading wrong information about his arrest and also about his release (wrong information) today. It is baseless. He was neither arrested nor detained by the police at all”.

She clarified that Khan had come to Gardani Bagh police station after meeting protesters in the locality where they were staging a dharna on Friday evening.

"He was repeatedly asked to leave the police station. On this, he requested the personnel to drop him in a police vehicle near his car parked near Atal Path. As requested, he was taken in the police vehicle to the spot where his car was parked. That’s all," she said.

Khan openly supported the agitating BPSC aspirants following the lathi-charge in Patna on Friday. He reached the dharna site in the Gardani Bagh locality in Patna to express their solidarity with the agitators.

Police resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the large group of protesting aspirants near the BPSC office in Patna, who were demanding withdrawal of "changes" to the rules for the 70th BPSC Preliminary Examination scheduled for December 13.

On Saturday, Khan was not available for his comments as he was unwell and admitted in a private hospital in Patna.

Police on Friday registered a case against agitating students who attempted to block the movement of traffic on Bailey Road near the BPSC office and arrested student leader Dilip Kumar for attempting to organise a protest in the restricted area.

Khan and Rahman on Friday demanded that a statement be issued by the BPSC chairman ruling out the use of the 'normalisation process' for the examination, and extend the examination date as many aspirants faced technical issues while applying.

The BPSC Chairman on Saturday said the dates cannot be changed. “It was already extended from October 18 (earlier last date) to November 4. More than 4.83 lakh aspirants have already applied for the exam. It will be unfair to the aspirants who have already applied. All preparations have been made for the exam on December 13. Around 30,000 CCTV cameras and jammers have already been installed at 1000-odd centres”. PTI PKD NN