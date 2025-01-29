Examine in 2 weeks if site given by state for AIIMS is feasible: Kerala HC to Centre

Kochi, Feb 25 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to conduct a feasibility study within two weeks in coordination with the state government regarding the proposed site in Kozhikode district for an AIIMS, saying that the requirement of the medical institute in Kerala "cannot be downplayed".

A bench of Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar V M also directed the secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, to depute any officer duly conversant with the matter and competent to decide to be present physically or virtually on the next date before the court so that the issue can be resolved.

The court also observed that despite its repeated directions, the Union Health Ministry has not filed any affidavit indicating whether the site selected by the state government at Kinaloor in Kozhikode district conformed with the guidelines issued by the Centre for the selection of sites and locations for establishing an All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Kerala.

The court also observed that it had directed the Centre in March last year to depute a feasibility study team to ascertain whether an AIIMS can be set up at the site selected by the state.

"Since then, the matter is pending with the central government," it said and directed the Centre to carry out the study within two weeks.

With the observation and direction, the bench listed the matter for hearing on March 11.

The direction came on two separate pleas, one by the AIIMS Kasaragod Janakeeya Koottayma and the other by the Greater Piravom Development Forum, seeking the establishment of the premier medical institute in the Kasaragod or Kottayam districts.

The AIIMS Kasaragod Janakeeya Koottayma has sought a direction from the state government to resubmit a list, including Kasaragod, as a potential site for the establishment of AIIMS.

The Greater Piravom Development Forum wants an AIIMS to be established on the land it owns at Mevalloor News Print Nagar in Kottayam district.

The state government had earlier told the court that the site in Kozhikode conforms with the guidelines for establishing an AIIMS in Kerala.