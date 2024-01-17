Examples set by Guru Gobind Singh continue to inspire all: Adityanath

Lucknow, Jan 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday greeted people of the state on the occasion of the birth anniversary of 10th Sikh guru Gobind Singh and said that examples set by him continue to inspire all.

He said the establishment of the 'Khalsa Panth' by Guru Gobind Singh became the cause of the downfall of the Mughal empire.

Addressing an event at DAV Degree College here, Adityanath said Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh guru, initiated a series of sacrifices for the establishment of truth and justice, and the tradition was carried forward by Guru Gobind Singh.

Guru Gobind Singh's four sons -- Sahibzada Ajit Singh, Jujhar Singh, Jorawar Singh and Fateh Singh -- made the supreme sacrifice for religion and the country, the chief minister said.

"The examples set by Guru Gobind Singh ji continue to inspire all of us," he said.

Wherever Sikhs are, they are known for their hard work, dedication and service, Adityanath said.

"Uttar Pradesh is home to several historically significant gurdwaras due to visits of Sikh gurus to various places in the state. It is our responsibility to preserve them as they will guide future generations," he said. PTI ABN DIV DIV