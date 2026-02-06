Exams are like festivals and should be celebrated, focus not only on marks but on improving life: PM to students

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Listen to everyone's advice but change your lifestyle pattern only when you want to, education should not feel like a burden, focus not only on marks on improving life -- these are some of the mantras shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with school students to de-stress themselves ahead of board exams.

Modi also noted that exams are like festivals and should be celebrated.

In his interaction with the students during the ninth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 with PM', he asserted that comfort zones don't shape life - your way of living does.

"Education should not feel like a burden. It needs our total involvement. Education in bits and pieces does not ensure success. Instead of focusing on marks, everyone should focus on where they have made it in life. No matter what your parents, or teachers, or peers say, have faith in and follow your pattern, keeping in mind all the suggestions that come your way...," he said.

"Our goal should be such that it is within reach, but not easily attainable. Tame the mind, then connect the mind, and then keep the subjects you need to study. Then you will always find the student successful," Modi told the group of students who had come from various parts of the country at his residence here.

He cautioned against the obsession with marks, asking whether anyone remembers the name of a student who scored highest marks last year in boards.

When the students replied no, Modi underscored that even if such achievements are praised briefly, they are soon forgotten, showing how little importance marks hold.

A student from Gujarat asked that while parents worry for them and teachers support them, the issue arises when teachers suggest one study pattern, parents insist on another and students follow a different trend, leaving them confused about which pattern is correct.

Modi remarked that this continues throughout life, noting that even as prime minister people advise him differently.

"Just as siblings at home have different eating patterns - some starting with vegetables, some with dal, some mixing everything together - everyone has their own way. Enjoyment comes from following one's own pattern...some prefer studying at night, others early in the morning, and each has their own rhythm," he said.

"Students must trust their own pattern, listen carefully to suggestions and add improvements only through personal experience, not merely because someone says so. When I began Pariksha Pe Charcha there was one pattern, but over time I improved it, even conducting sessions in different states, changing the format while retaining the core," he said.

Modi urged students not to waste time dwelling on the past but to think of living what lies ahead.

"I don't look back at what has passed, I always look at what is to come... There are times when teachers only teach what is important and can help you score good marks, but a good teacher focuses on all-around development and teaches everything. Life is not just about exams. Education is just a medium of our development. "I have become PM. Still, people tell me to work in different ways. But everyone has their own pattern. Some people study better in the morning, some at night. Whatever suits you, believe in that. But also take advice, and if that benefits you, then only add it to your life structure," he said.

Responding to a question about pursuing a future in gaming despite societal pressure to focus only on studies, the prime minister said gaming is not just a hobby, it is a skill. It involves speed as well, so it is good for development. "Gaming is a skill requiring speed and alertness, which contributes to self-development. Focus on building expertise in high-quality games and build studies," he said.

Modi cautioned against gambling in gaming, noting that laws have been enacted to prevent such practices, and stressed that gaming should be pursued as a constructive skill He also said a teacher's effort should be to ensure that the student's speed is such that his own speed is one step ahead of theirs.

Modi asked the students to balance studies, rest, skills and hobbies, which is the key to growth.

"Even there are two skills: life skills and professional skills. I say both go hand in hand. So, skill starts with knowledge," he said.

"Our goal should always be within reach, but not easily achievable..there should be a balance in everything in life. If you bend more towards one side, you will fall... Life skills and professional skills are equally important and can be imbibed only with education...", he said.

At the outset, he welcomed all the students at his residence with an Assamese 'gamosa'.

The 9th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha was also screened at the Bal Yogi Auditorium in Parliament premises.

Launched in 2018, Pariksha Pe Charcha began as student interaction in townhall format before expanding into one of India's largest education engagement exercises. Registrations rose from about 38.8 lakh in 2023 to 2.26 crore in 2024, before touching 3.53 crore in 2025 - a milestone that earned the programme a Guinness World Record. The ninth edition broke the previous record with over 4.5 crore registrations. PTI GJS SKU ACB ZMN