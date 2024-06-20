Exams being rigged under BJP rule: Akhilesh

Lucknow, Jun 20 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday hit out at the Central government over cancellation of the UGC-NET exam, saying the paper mafia is "rigging exams" under the BJP rule.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said if the police recruitment exam is leaked, it will have a bearing on law and order while if there is a fraud in the NEET exam, honest people will not become doctors. Likewise the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam will have a bearing on the education system.

"Under the BJP rule, the paper mafia is rigging every exam, one after the other. This could also be someone's big conspiracy against the country," Yadav charged on X.

The Education Ministry on Wednesday ordered the cancellation of UGC-NET conducted by the National Testing Agency following inputs that the integrity of the examination may have been compromised and the matter has been handed over to the CBI for a thorough investigation.

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the award of junior research fellowship, for appointment as assistant professors and admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges.

Yadav said, "Understand the deeper thing: If the paper of the police recruitment exam is leaked, the law and order will not improve. Due to which unrest and instability will remain in the country and state," he said.

"If there is fraud in the NEET exam, honest people will not be able to become doctors and in future the shortage of doctors for treating people will increase further and dishonest people will become a threat to the lives of the people.

"If the UGC-NET exam is not held, the shortage of teachers that is already there will increase even more. The shortage of teachers will hinder the mental development of the country, which will prove to be very fatal for the country in the long run," Yadav added.

"Due to all this, the administration as well as the health and education system will be ruined. This could be a very big conspiracy against the administration and human resources of our country, which will have far-reaching consequences," he said Yadav said irregularities in exams should be thoroughly investigated under the supervision of the court and the culprits should be given the harshest punishment.

"People are saying that the corrupt people who can embezzle crores of rupees in the name of election donations in the corona (Covid) vaccine, how will they spare the examination system," Yadav added. PTI CDN CDN DV DV