Exams, knowledge not same, focus like batter in packed stadium: PM's masterclass with students

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Leadership lessons, meditation, exams versus knowledge, focusing like a batter in action and using technology wisely, not fearfully -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched upon multiple issues in a free-wheeling chat with students during his annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' broadcast on Monday.

In a shift from the traditional town hall format, Modi preferred a more informal setting this time and held a more deeper and lively conversation with around 35 students at Sunder Nursery here.

The nationwide broadcast of the eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha saw students, teachers and parents tuning in from different parts of the country. The interaction was also streamed on Amazon Prime.

Modi told students that knowledge and examinations are two different things. One should not view exams as be-all and end-all in life, he said.

During the interaction with students drawn from different states and Union Territories, the prime minister said students should not be confined and be allowed to explore their passion. He asked students to use their time in a planned way for effective management.

The prime minister spoke on issues such as 'master your time master your life, live in the moment, finding positives, nourish to flourish', with students quizzing him on different matters.

Urging parents to not use their children as models to show off, he said they should not compare them with others and instead support them.

"Unfortunately, there is a common belief that if someone doesn't score well in class 10 and 12 boards, their life is ruined. Our society creates a tense atmosphere at home over low grades. You may also be under pressure but prepare without worrying about it and keep challenging yourself," he said.

"Students are not robots... education is not solely for advancing to the next class but for comprehensive personal growth," he said.

The prime minister highlighted how lessons from the early schooling period like gardening might have seemed irrelevant then, but they contribute to overall development.

PM Modi presented 'til laddoos' to all the students and discussed the importance of nutrition with them. He stressed the importance of good sleep and stressed that students should not consider that their lives will be spoilt if they do not score high marks.

The prime minister told students they should handle pressure as batters do in a stadium amid the noise being made by spectators. They focus on the next ball ignoring the demand for boundaries, he said, asking students to focus on their studies and not be pressured by exams.

Modi, however, asked them to challenge themselves and always try to do better than their previous results.

Speaking on the issue of leadership, he said people take cues from the conduct of leaders and speeches alone do not help.

"Leadership is not imposed, people around you accept you. For this, you have to change yourself. To become a leader, it is very important to learn teamwork... patience and earning trust is very necessary," he said.

Asking the students what the definition of a leader is, PM Modi said, "It's someone wearing 'kurta-pyjama', a jacket, giving speeches on various platforms... that's not just the case. If anyone becomes a leader their job is not to correct other's mistakes. It's to make yourself an example".

Citing the example of a class monitor, the prime minister said, "If everyone has to come on time but the class monitor himself does not adhere to the rules, will anyone listen to him? No. But for example, if a teacher has given you homework... the class monitor finishes it first and even helps others, then he is a good leader".

Discussing about wellness, Modi underlined that the absence of wellness does not mean that one is healthy, and urged the children to focus on wellness. He added the right amount of sleep was important to ensure fitness and wellness.

Asking the students to be well-prepared and keep challenging themselves every time, Modi remarked that many people do not fight their own battles against themselves.

On the importance of self-reflection, he said one should frequently ask oneself what one can become and achieve, and what actions will bring them satisfaction.

The prime minister asserted that people often question the advice given to them, wondering why it was said and if it reflects a flaw in them.

"This mentality hinders one's ability to help others. You must identify the good qualities in others, such as singing well or dressing neatly. Discuss these positive traits. This approach shows genuine interest and builds rapport," he said.

Eminent personalities like actor Deepika Padukone, boxer MC Mary Kom and spiritual leader Sadhguru have shared their experiences and knowledge with students on key aspects of life and learning in different episodes of Pariksha Pe Charcha this year.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event in which Modi interacts with students appearing for board examinations. During the event, he also answers students' queries related to exam stress and other issues.

The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme with school and college students was held at the Talkatora Stadium in February 2018. Its seventh edition was held in a town hall format at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, engaging participants from across the country and overseas.