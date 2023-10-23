Exceptional, monumental: PM Modi hails Indian athletes' performances at Asian Para Games

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Indian athletes for their medal-winning performances at the Asian Para Games and described high-jumper Shailesh Kumar's gold-winning show as exception. "His performance in the Men's High Jump T63 event is exceptional. His determination and hard work serves as an inspiration to everyone," Modi said on X.

Greeting Mariyappan Thangavelu for winning silver in the same event, he said his outstanding performance is a testament to his incredible talent and determination.

Modi congratulated medallists in different events, including Praveen Kumar for winning gold in high jump T64 event, Kokila for bronze in 48 kg J2 in judo, Kapil Parmar for silver in 60 kg J1 in judo and Aruna for bronze in 47 kg K44 in taekwondo.

He complimented Ankur Dhama on winning the gold medal in 5000m T11 and Avani Lekhara for clinching the gold in R2 10m air rifle stand SH1.

"Her (Avani's) incredible skill and determination have shone brightly, bringing pride to our nation once again," Modi said.

He also congratulated Nishad Kumar for winning the gold medal in high jump T47, Unni Renu for bronze in the high jump T64 event, and Rudransh Khandelwal for silver in the mixed 50m rifle SH1 event. "His performance showcased sheer determination and unparalleled skill. The entire nation celebrates this monumental achievement with great pride and joy," the prime minister posted on Nishad Kumar's performance.

"Congratulations to Pranav Soorma on the prestigious Gold Medal win in the Club Throw - F51 Asian Para Games event. His determination and resilience have made India proud. May he keep soaring to new heights of success," he said in another post.

The prime minister said, "Prachi Yadav etches her name in the history of Indian sports by securing the first medal at the Asian Para Games. Her incredible performance has made the entire nation proud." Prachi Yadav participated in the para canoeing VL2 final. Lauding Monu Ghangas on winning bronze in the shot put F11 event, Modi said his achievement is truly inspiring. All the hard work and dedication has paid off and India is truly elated, he said. PTI KR KVK KVK