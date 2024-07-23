Excerpts of Rajasthan Assembly proceedings to be available on its website, YouTube channel

Jaipur, Jul 23 (PTI) Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani has introduced an initiative to provide video excerpts of Assembly proceedings on both its official website and YouTube channel.

The Rajasthan Assembly stands out as one of the few in the country offering such access alongside its session records.

Devnani said the proceedings of the state Assembly since 1997 have been made available in video form. Originally captured from the eighth session of the 10th Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, these recordings have been made accessible following technological updates.

"They are now integrated with session reports on the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly's YouTube channel and the website, ensuring public access, including for Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs)," he said.

Devnani urged the MLAs to utilise the video proceedings to enhance their participation and effectiveness in debates. He emphasised the importance of studying the nuances of discussions to amplify their contributions.

He also said that initiative is set to foster research on democracy in the state's universities.

Highlighting the Assembly's extensive historical records, Devnani said the House proceedings since the inception of the first Assembly in 1952 are already available online.

"The availability of these proceedings and videos on the website and YouTube channel will support students in their research endeavours," he said. PTI SDA MNK MNK