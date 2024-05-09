Excess heat study on mice may help develop treatment for organ damage in elderlies

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) A new research on mice has provided evidence of how excess heat can damage molecules of organs, which scientists said can be used in developing targeted treatment for elderly human populations.

As the planet warms, the resulting acute and chronic heat stress is harming the health of our elderly population, the researchers said.

In elderly mouse models stressed under heat, the researchers from the University of California (UC), Irvine, US, found increased amounts of a protein produced by the liver - ORM2.

The unstressed mice did not show changes in this protein's levels, which the team said showed proof of organ malfunction in the stressed mice.

The researchers believe that the mice producing increased amounts of the ORM2 protein could be their way of coping with gut inflammation and imbalance, possibly brought on by being exposed to excess heat.

Further, the ORM2 protein could also affect the brain through a "leaky" blood-brain barrier, which highlights that there might be "intricate multi-organ crosstalk," they said.

The study is published in the journal Scientific Reports.

The findings could be used to develop precise therapy for the ageing population, according to the researchers.

"Inflammation in the brain and spine contributes to cognitive decline, compromises the ability to form new neurons and exacerbates age-related diseases," said corresponding author Saurabh Chatterjee, a professor of environmental and occupational health at UC Irvine.

"By investigating the effects of heat stress on the gut-liver-brain crosstalk, we can better protect our increasingly vulnerable ageing population," Chatterjee said. The team used genomic analysis to analyse the molecular responses of elderly, heat-stressed mice.

These organs -- gut, liver and brain -- have a complex and multidirectional communication system, touching everything from our gastrointestinal tract to the nervous system, explained the researchers.

Whether it is our brain affecting hunger or the liver influencing mental health, understanding the gut-liver-brain communication or 'axis' is crucial to protecting human health, they said.

The study is one of the first to fill the knowledge gap in this "crucial biological conversation" by showing how heat stress can have molecular-level damaging effects, the team said.

The researchers also said that the ORM2 protein shows potential as a biomarker to prevent liver disease in heat exposure.

"Our findings have the potential to be used for the development of prognostic and therapeutic markers for precise interventions," Chatterjee said.

"In a dynamically changing global landscape, the imminent threat of climate change is evident in rising temperatures, raising concerns about intermittent heat waves. Our heating planet is undoubtedly leading to acute and chronic heat stress that harms the health of our ageing population," Chatterjee said. PTI KRS NB