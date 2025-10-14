Excess screen time, poor posture fuel surge in early onset spine problems, say doctors

Mumbai, Oct 14 (PTI) Sedentary lifestyles, excessive screen time, and poor posture are contributing to a surge in spine health issues among people between 25 and 45 years, doctors say.

Spinal concerns are also pronounced in new mothers, who experience back pain, posture issues and spinal discomfort, they said.

"Sedentary lifestyles, excessive screen time, and poor posture habits are causing a surge in spine issues among adults. Apart from this, many new mothers experience back pain, posture issues, and spinal discomfort due to the changes their bodies undergo during and after pregnancy," said Dr Vishwanathan Iyer, neurosurgeon with Zynova Shalby Hospital, Mumbai.

He said that during pregnancy, weight gain, hormonal shifts, and an altered posture put extra stress on the spine.

"After delivery, daily responsibilities such as lifting the baby, prolonged breastfeeding, and lack of adequate rest can worsen this discomfort and sometimes lead to conditions like lumbar strain, disc problems, or chronic lower back pain. Shockingly, there is a 60 per cent spike in spine problems when it comes to new mothers," Dr Iyer said.

"Every month, we see six out of 10 women, aged 25-35 years, suffering from back pain after pregnancy, which interferes with their daily routine," he said.

He said that preventive measures, such as maintaining a healthy weight, taking short breaks during childcare tasks, and ensuring adequate rest, can protect the spine.

"Timely consultation with a doctor is key because back pain should never be dismissed as 'normal after pregnancy. Addressing it early helps mothers regain mobility, confidence, and a pain-free quality of life," Dr Iyer added.

Dr Siddharth Katkade, spine surgeon from Apollo Spectra Hospital, Mumbai, said, "Spine problems are not limited to older people anymore. There is a spike in cases of postural deformities and early-onset back pain among adults aged 25-45 years. Factors such as sitting for long hours, poor ergonomics, and lack of regular physical activity weaken the core and back muscles." Prolonged use of mobile phones, laptops, and tablets leads to "tech neck", and slouched posture causes spine problems as well, he said.

"Low intake of calcium and vitamin D weakens bones and increases the risk of deformities. There is a 60 per cent rise in spine issues among adults. Out of 10 adults under 45 years that I see a month, six suffer from stiffness and reduced flexibility in the neck due to constant use of mobile phones, laptops, persistent back or neck pain, tingling, numbness, or weakness in the limbs due to sedentary lifestyles, obesity," he said.

If ignored, spinal problems can lead to chronic pain and reduced spinal mobility, abnormal postures (neck hump, hunchback), slipped disc, nerve compression, and even long-term disability affecting daily activities and quality of life, he added. PTI SM ARU