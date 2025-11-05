Excessive Ajinomoto concentrations found in momos, illegal plant shut down in Indore

Indore, Nov 4 (PTI) The Indore administration shut down an illegal momo plant on Tuesday as part of its ongoing campaign against food adulteration, officials said.

They said the action was taken after it was discovered that the momos, a type of steamed, fried, or grilled dumpling, being manufactured at the plant contained Ajinomoto in quantities exceeding permissible limits.

Ajinomoto, also known as monosodium glutamate (MSG), is a flavour enhancer.

Officials said the plant operating in the Khatipura area was manufacturing a wide variety of momos and supplying them to several fast food establishments.

They said a large stock of Ajinomoto was found at the premises, which was being mixed in momos in quantities exceeding permissible limits.

The officials stated that consuming Ajinomoto in excess of the prescribed amount can be harmful to the health of pregnant women and children under 12 years of age.

They said during the inspection, the plant's premises were found to be dirty and raw materials were not properly stored. The unit was found to be without a valid licence, following which it was closed until further orders.

A detailed investigation by the administration against the plant was underway, added the officials.