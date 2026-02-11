'Excessive focus on standardised language over dialects weakening reading habits'

Nanded, Feb 11 (PTI) Excessive focus on standardised language over regional dialects has contributed to weakening of reading habits, Collector of Nanded district in Maharashtra, Rahul Kardile, has said.

He was speaking here on Tuesday at an informal interaction organised on the occasion of the 44th death anniversary of noted writer-thinker Narhar Kurundkar.

"Every language derives its strength from flexibility, simplicity and beauty. We must not allow a linguistic inferiority complex to develop. In recent times, languages are losing their flexibility and simplicity. By ignoring local dialects and focusing only on standard language, we are distancing people from reading," he said.

Kardile suggested introducing literature appreciation courses on the lines of film appreciation programmes.

"Such courses would help readers understand the aesthetics of literature and appreciate great works. Reading adds richness to life; otherwise, it becomes dry. It transforms our perspective and plays a crucial role in shaping language,"he said. PTI COR NP