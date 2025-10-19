Excessive indulgence of govt in narrow political interests hurting public interest: Mayawati

Lucknow, Oct 19 (PTI) BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday excessive indulgence of government in narrow political interests is hurting public and national interest.

Mayawati made the remarks while addressing an all-India meeting (not including Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand) of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

She held a state-wise review of ground-level preparations of the party organisation in various states and gave specific guidelines to remove shortcomings in the preparations.

"By abandoning the public interest and public welfare objectives of the Constitution, excessive indulgence of governments in narrow political interests is badly affecting public and national interest. It is hampering the natural development of the country, and is affecting its reputation, which requires attention," Mayawati said in a statement issued by the BSP's UP unit.

The BSP president hailed the state-level meeting held at the 'Manyavar Shri Kanshi Ram Ji Smarak Sthal' in UP. She said that the zeal, enthusiasm and eagerness shown by lakhs of people in every village of Uttar Pradesh needs to be replicated in other states also.

Mayawati said the attempt to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and a senior Haryana policeman's suicide "due to despicable casteism" should be a matter of concern for both the people and the government.

"However, it does not appear that the government and other responsible institutions and individuals are displaying the kind of objection, disapproval and seriousness that should be accorded under the rule of law," she said.