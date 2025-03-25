Excessive regulation for OTT platforms may stifle innovation: TMC MP June Maliah

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress member June Maliah on Tuesday asked the government to adopt a balanced approach during consultations on evolving a regulatory framework for OTT platforms.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, the actor-politician said that discussions on potential regulations for OTT platforms concerns have been raised about freedom of expression, creative independence and ease of doing business in the digital sector.

"While it is important to ensure responsible content dissemination and safeguard users from harmful materialistic content, excessive regulation may stifle innovation and restrict consumer choice," she said.

She urged the government to provide clarity on the objectives of these consultations, ensure a balanced approach that safeguards creative freedom, while addressing legitimate concerns and engage with all stakeholders, including content creators, digital platforms and consumer rights groups before finalising any regulatory framework.

"This matter requires urgent attention to ensure that any policy decision does not hamper India's thriving digital economy," Maliah said.

Among other members, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Ray raised concerns on the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill contending it takes away the rights of the Muslim community.

Ray said the All India Muslim Personal Law Board has announced a protest against the proposed Bill which, according to him, was an assault on the Muslim community.

The MP said there was widespread resentment against the Waqf Bill among the Muslims and the Opposition's views were bulldozed by the ruling party members in the Parliamentary Committee that examined the draft legislation.

Samajwadi Party member Awadhesh Prasad alleged farmers in certain parts of Ayodhya were deprived of adequate compensation for their land acquired for building the Ram Path and an airport.

He said land was acquired at throwaway prices and sold to the rich at higher rates. He sought adequate compensation for such farmers.

Congress member Jyotsna Mahant said the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana was not being implemented properly in Chhattisgarh.

Mahant said she wanted the Chhattisgarh government to take step for timely fulfilment of the promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run-up to the elections.

SP member Babu Singh Kushwaha wanted the government to take steps to clean up the Gomti river in Uttar Pradesh.

BJP member Kalaben Delkar flagged the issue of water shortage in Dadra and Nagar Haveli constituency.

She said 60 per cent of the households in her constituency do not get tap water and the Ministry of Jal Shakti had declared a 100 per cent coverage under Jal Jeevan Mission.

Congress member Kadiyam Kavya wanted the government to develop her Warangal constituency as a tourist destination.

Rajeev Bhardwaj (BJP) from Kangra raised the issue of farmers and horticulturists in Himachal Pradesh affected by scant rainfall in the hill state.

He said that of the 3.26 lakh hectares of farmland under wheat cultivation, only 30,000 hectares had seen sowing operations this crop season.

Bhardwaj wanted the central government to send a team to the state to assess the losses and decide on the compensation to be paid to the farmers.

Kamakhya Prasad Tasa (BJP) from the Kaziranga constituency in Assam sought a direct flight from Delhi to Jorhat which was the closest airport to the Kaziranga national park.

BJP member Pradeep Purohit from Odisha wanted people of his constituency get jobs in the ethanol project in his Bargarh parliamentary seat.

CPI(ML) member Sudama Prasad raised the issue of death of persons cleaning sewers.