Excessive use of pesticides, fertilisers endangering environment, public health: Tarigami in J-K Assembly

Jammu, Feb 17 (PTI) Senior CPI(M) leader and Kulgam MLA M Y Tarigami on Tuesday raised concerns over excessive use of chemical pesticides and fertilisers, warning that indiscriminate application could possibly harm the environment and pose grave risks to public health.

Speaking on the allocations for various departments in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Tarigami stressed the importance of soil testing while advocating further research and judicious use of agricultural additives such as fertilisers and pesticides.

He also spoke at length on the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), describing it as a globally-recognised scheme that guarantees employment to the rural poor. While stating that he had no objection to the renaming of the scheme, he expressed concern over what he termed its dilution.

"Earlier, the scheme was applicable across the entire country and wages were fully borne by the Government of India. Today, the guarantee itself is no longer universal," he said, citing provisions that allow the Centre to decide the areas where the scheme would be implemented.

Speaking on chemical additives in agriculture, Tarigami said, "It has been observed for a long time that excessive use of fertilisers affects all. This is not a new concern. Indiscriminate use of fertilisers affects air quality, while pesticides, if used beyond permissible limits, cause serious harm. If the environment is damaged, the entire population suffers." He urged the government to seek expert opinion over the issue, saying research had already flagged alarming trends.

He cited the research by two prominent scholars of the Sher-e-Kashmir University Of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKAUST) on pesticides, saying when these chemicals are used unnecessarily or in excess, they could end up in agricultural products meant for human consumption, or find a way into the food chain.

These substances may cause cancer, and various other serious health disorders, Tarigami warned.

Calling it a matter that concerns human lives, the CPI(M) leader urged greater coordination between the health department and experts from SKUAST, medical colleges, hospitals and other institutions, and further research into the impact of pesticide use on human and environmental health.

The CPI(M) leader further underlined the importance of local self-governance, calling it essential for grassroots empowerment. He urged the government to announce local body and panchayat elections at the earliest.

"The people who elect us should also have the right to decide matters related to their streets, neighbourhoods and villages," Tarigami said, adding that democratic decentralisation was as vital as the functioning of Parliament or state assemblies.

He also expressed hope that the government's decision to involve the Election Commission in the process would lead to early elections and strengthen Panchayati Raj institutions in Jammu and Kashmir.