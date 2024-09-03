Delhi court takes cognisance of CBI chargesheet against Arvind Kejriwal in liquor scam case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday took cognisance of a chargesheet against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak and others in a corruption case related to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja said there was sufficient evidence against Kejriwal and the other accused to proceed against them.

The judge issued a production warrant for Kejriwal and summoned Pathak for September 11.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a supplementary chargesheet against Kejriwal, Pathak, Vinod Chauhan, Ashish Mathur and Sarath Reddy.

The CBI informed the court last month that it had procured the requisite sanctions to prosecute Kejriwal and Pathak in the case.

The federal agency had earlier procured the sanctions to investigate them in the case.