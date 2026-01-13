Excise case: Delhi HC posts for May 8 hearing on ED plea against bail to Kejriwal

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday listed for hearing on May 8 the Enforcement Directorate's plea against the bail granted by a trial court to former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma directed that the trial court record in the matter be called in the meantime.

When the matter came up for hearing, Kejriwal's counsel urged the judge to take it up after some time as the senior counsel was not available at the moment.

"Then we will have it some other day. Passover is not possible," the court said, noting that it was already 3 pm. The judge then fixed May 8 for hearing the matter.

On July 12, 2024, the top court granted interim bail to Kejriwal in the money laundering case, while referring to a larger bench three questions on the aspect of "need and necessity of arrest" under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Earlier, on June 20, 2024, Kejriwal was granted bail by the trial court here on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh but it subsequently stayed by the high court in the present proceedings.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief was arrested by the ED and the CBI on March 21 and June 26, 2024, respectively, in the money laundering and corruption cases.

The excise policy was scrapped in 2022 after the Delhi lieutenant governor ordered a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and corruption involving its formulation and execution.

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours were extended to licence holders.