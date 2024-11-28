Excise case: Sanction to prosecute Kejriwal in CBI case enough for ED matter too, court told

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate Thursday told a court here that the sanction obtained to prosecute former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the corruption case linked to the Delhi excise policy was broad enough to try him in a related money laundering case as well.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) made the submission before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja in response to Kejriwal's plea seeking a copy of the sanction to prosecute him in the money laundering case.

While the corruption case linked to the Delhi excise policy "scam" is being probed by the CBI, the money laundering is being investigated by the ED.

The ED's special public prosecutor submitted before the court that the probe agency was relying on the sanction accorded in the predicate offence case, being probed by the CBI based on which the present case was filed, which was granted on August 14.

"The said sanction is broad enough to cover offences not only under the Prevention of Corruption Act (being probed by the CBI) but also in other offences or offences made out from the facts and circumstances as mentioned therein (in CBI case) and punishable under any other provision in law in respect of the said acts and for taking cognisance by the court," the special public prosecutor told the court.

The counsel appearing for Kejriwal then urged the judge to direct the ED to file a response and it was not opposed by the probe agency.

"Accordingly, it is directed that a reply be filed to the aforesaid application before the next date of hearing," the judge said and posted the matter for further hearing on November 30.

Kejriwal filed the application claiming he was not served a copy of the sanction and referred to a recent hearing before the Delhi High Court, where the ED reportedly stated the required sanction was obtained from the authorities concerned when the chargesheet was filed.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI case lodged after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy.

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours were extended to the licence holders.

The Delhi government implemented the policy on November 17, 2021, and scrapped it by the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption. PTI UK UK NSD NSD