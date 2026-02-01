Excise constable run over by ganja smugglers succumbs, Telangana CM condoles

Hyderabad, Feb 1 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman excise constable who was seriously injured after allegedly being attacked by ganja smugglers in Nizamabad district of Telangana recently, died while undergoing treatment at the state-run NIMS hospital here.

G Soumya, suffered injuries when she was run over by a car driven by ganja smugglers on January 23 in an apparent attempt to flee after being stopped by the excise team. After initially being admitted to a local hospital, she was later shifted to the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), where she succumbed to her injuries on Saturday night.

"All necessary medical interventions and advanced life-support measures were provided by a multidisciplinary team of specialists. Despite sustained and best possible efforts, the patient (Soumya) could not be revived and was declared dead on January 31 at 9.41 pm," the NIMS said in a release.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday expressed grief over Soumya's death.

Reddy directed the police officials to take strict action against those responsible for her death, a release from CMO said. The Chief Minister assured that the government will support the constable's family in every way.

Telangana Ministers Jupally Krishna Rao and Danasari Seethakka extended their condolences to the bereaved family.

Krishna Rao, the Minister for Excise and Prohibition said necessary measures will be taken to prevent such incidents from recurring, and that stricter action will be taken to curb ganja and other drug gangs.

Acting on a tip-off about the transport of ganja to Nizamabad, excise personnel carried out vehicle check and intercepted a car on near Madhav Nagar January 23, police earlier said.

In an attempt to escape, the vehicle smuggling ganja had allegedly ran over the constable.

The car then collided with an electric pole and came to a stop. Two accused were apprehended at the scene. About 2.5 kg of ganja was seized from the vehicle, officials had said. PTI VVK GDK VVK ADB