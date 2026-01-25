Excise constable run over by suspected drug traffickers in Nizamabad

Hyderabad, Jan 25 (PTI) A woman excise constable was run over by a car driven by suspected drug traffickers in Nizamabad district of Telangana in an apparent attempt to flee after being stopped by the excise team, police said on Sunday.

The constable (23) sustained serious injuries in the incident, which occurred near Madhav Nagar on the evening of January 23.

Acting on a tip-off about the transport of ganja to Nizamabad, excise personnel intercepted a car.

In an attempt to escape, the driver allegedly ran over the constable, who came under the wheels of the vehicle, a senior police official said.

The car then collided with an electric pole and came to a stop. Two accused were apprehended at the scene, while three others fled, an excise official said. About 2.5 kg of ganja was seized from the vehicle.

The injured constable was shifted to a hospital, where doctors performed surgery to remove one of her kidneys, police added.

An attempt-to-murder case has been registered in connection with the incident, and further investigation is underway, they said. PTI VVK SSK