Excise DC, two other officials caught 'red-handed' by Lokayukta police while accepting bribery

Bengaluru, Jan 17 (PTI) The Karnataka Lokayukta police on Saturday said they have caught "red-handed" Excise Department Deputy Commissioner of the Bengaluru Urban District Jagadeesh Naik and two other officials, while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25 lakh.

Two other officials are -- Superintendent of Excise Thammanna K M and Excise Constable Lakkappa Gani.

According to Lokayukta officials, they have been accused of demanding Rs 80 lakh to issue CL-7 (Hotels & Boarding Houses) and micro brewery licence.

The accused government officials were caught red-handed while accepting bribe money of Rs 25 lakh, they said, adding that all the three have been secured and an investigation is on.

The Lokayukta officials had successfully laid a trap under the supervision of senior officials, based on a complaint, they said.

The accused have been arrested under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. PTI KSU KH