Excise Department seizes over 1 lakh litres of illicit liquor in Himachal

Shimla, Apr 24 (PTI) Acting on a tip-off and intelligence reports, the Himachal Pradesh Excise and Taxation Department seized more than one lakh litres of illicit liquor (lahan) in Nurpur, officials said on Wednesday.

A team of the Excise Department led by Excise Commissioner Yunus seized the illicit liquor in Gagwal, Ullehrian and Tyora of Mand area under the Indora tehsil in Nurpur, a statement issued here said.

Yunus informed that the seized liquor, valued at approximately Rs one crore, was spilled thereafter. The operation resulted in the confiscation of 50,000 thousand litres of country liquor from the Gagwal area, 41,000 litres from Ullehrian, and 10,000 litres from Tyora.

He said the team started another search operation in the evening at a residence located in the Mand area of Indora, in which 2,044 litres of liquor (lahan) was seized. He emphasised that stringent legal action was taken against all individuals implicated in the illicit liquor trade.

The Excise Department has initiated a campaign to crack down on illicit liquor businesses and freebies, with a focus on tightening the grip on offenders. Working closely with the community, the department is maintaining vigil, he added.

The excise commissioner emphasised the department's commitment to ensuring free and fair elections in Himachal Pradesh. He said that since the Model Code of Conduct came into effect, 59 teams constituted by the department were actively working both within Himachal Pradesh and along the bordering areas of the state. PTI BPL MNK MNK