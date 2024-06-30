Excise department to strengthen surveillance around schools in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 30 (PTI) The Kerala Excise Department has issued directions to strengthen surveillance around schools in the state to prevent the spread and use of drugs.

The directions were issued on Saturday at a meeting of district-level officers and above, chaired by State Excise Minister M B Rajesh.

Rajesh said since schools are in session, diligent vigilance and special monitoring must be ensured.

"Special efforts should be made to prevent the spread and usage of drugs. Enhanced monitoring should be implemented in all educational institutions, including schools. Women officers should be appointed to monitor schools, and a special squad can be formed if necessary," the minister was quoted as saying in a release issued by the department The minister also suggested that female excise officers receive special training for this purpose.

Directions were issued to intensify the surveillance of shops within school premises.

In the wake of the recent spurious liquor disaster in Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu, the meeting also decided that special measures should also be taken in Kerala to prevent such incidents.

"Special attention should be given to districts bordering neighbouring states. A district-level special squad should be formed to tighten inspections. Efforts should be made to curb the spread of drugs and illicit alcohol," the release said. PTI RRT RRT SS