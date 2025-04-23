Excise dept issues notices to actors Shine Tom Chacko, Sreenath Bhasi in drug case

Alappuzha (Kerala), Apr 23 (PTI) The Excise department on Wednesday issued a notice to Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko, directing him to appear for questioning on April 28 in connection with the seizure of hybrid ganja.

A notice has also been served to actor Sreenath Bhasi in the case, officials said.

"We have served notices to two actors and others, directing them to appear before the investigating team," said a senior Excise official.

Excise officials arrested two individuals—Thasleema Sulthana alias Christina and K Feroze—for allegedly selling hybrid ganja on April 1. Sulthana's husband, Sultan Akbar Ali, was also arrested in connection with the case. The probe team suspects that Sulthana supplied drugs to the two actors.

Chacko was arrested on April 21 for alleged drug use but was released on station bail the same day.

The arrest followed a nearly four-hour-long interrogation related to an incident in which Chacko allegedly fled from a Kochi hotel during a narcotics raid.

Sreenath Bhasi had approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail, fearing arrest in the case, but withdrew his petition on the same day.